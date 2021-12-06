Voters wearing face masks line up to enter a voting centre on the outskirts of Malacca, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Sarawak state polls expected to boost Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

  • Gabungan Parti Sarawak projected to hold the state on December 18, thanks to ‘unlimited resources’ – including helicopters – that can help it reach rural voters
  • Opposition led by Anwar Ibrahim is in disarray and may suffer from an undercurrent in the Chinese community against its coalition partner, the DAP

Amy Chew
Updated: 8:55pm, 6 Dec, 2021

