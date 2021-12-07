Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the Asean-China Special Summit. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the Asean-China Special Summit. Photo: Xinhua
Asean
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US playing catch-up to China after neglecting Asean: report

  • By maintaining its presence and participation, the US can help prevent regional forums being dominated by China, says report by United States Studies Centre
  • While US influence has waned, China has been courting the region, helping it to maximise its influence and set the agenda

Topic |   Asean
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the Asean-China Special Summit. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the Asean-China Special Summit. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE