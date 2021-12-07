Two Australian Collins class submarines at HMAS Stirling Royal Australian Navy base in Perth. Photo: EPA
France to deepen ties with Asia after losing ‘privileged’ partnership with Australia in Aukus snub, diplomat says
- The US-UK-Australia pact has encouraged Paris to engage with India and Japan ‘even more’, Christophe Penot says
- China’s growing assertiveness and rivalry with US are challenges, he says, adding France will ‘support’ Lithuania, which has clashed with Beijing on Taiwan
