Two Australian Collins class submarines at HMAS Stirling Royal Australian Navy base in Perth. Photo: EPA
France to deepen ties with Asia after losing ‘privileged’ partnership with Australia in Aukus snub, diplomat says

  • The US-UK-Australia pact has encouraged Paris to engage with India and Japan ‘even more’, Christophe Penot says
  • China’s growing assertiveness and rivalry with US are challenges, he says, adding France will ‘support’ Lithuania, which has clashed with Beijing on Taiwan

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 11:00pm, 7 Dec, 2021

