Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is seen arriving at court during his trial. Photo: DPA
Malaysian ex-PM Najib’s 12-year jail sentence upheld in 1MDB-linked case, says appeal court
- The three judges ruled that the High Court’s decision to convict Najib of all seven counts last July was correct
- Najib, who has seen a sharp resurgence in clout of late, is likely to remain on bail and is expected to appeal the verdict
