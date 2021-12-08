Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is seen arriving at court during his trial. Photo: DPA
Malaysia
Malaysian ex-PM Najib’s 12-year jail sentence upheld in 1MDB-linked case, says appeal court

  • The three judges ruled that the High Court’s decision to convict Najib of all seven counts last July was correct
  • Najib, who has seen a sharp resurgence in clout of late, is likely to remain on bail and is expected to appeal the verdict

Hadi AzmiBhavan Jaipragas
Hadi Azmi and Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 11:32am, 8 Dec, 2021

