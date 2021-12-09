Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, Borneo. Photo: Nam Cheah
Secret plot to invade Malaysia’s Sabah with Sulu militia hatched in southern Philippines: security source
- Secret meeting of 19 mayors discussed recruiting 600 men to invade the state on Borneo island and spies to scope out coastal towns, though no one has infiltrated yet
- The state is the source of a long-standing sovereignty dispute between Malaysia and the Philippines, and was last invaded by a Sulu force in 2013
Topic | Malaysia
Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, Borneo. Photo: Nam Cheah