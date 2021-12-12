Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace in New Delhi. Photo: EPA
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace in New Delhi. Photo: EPA
India-Russia ties: why Putin-Modi arms deals are a problem for both China and the United States

  • Since the start of the Ukraine crisis, Russia has been getting closer to China. Yet now Moscow is selling India weapons likely to be pointed in Beijing’s direction
  • The US, too, will feel aggrieved, as such deals will make it hard for it to ask New Delhi to join in sanctions against Moscow for its actions in the Crimea

Dimitri Simes Jr.

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Dec, 2021

