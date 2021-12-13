US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry Handout via Reuters
As Blinken visits, who in Southeast Asia will answer US call for cyber, space cooperation?

  • US Secretary of State’s first Southeast Asia tour begins in Indonesia amid a push to strengthen military partnerships in new frontiers of competition with China
  • Analysts stressed the importance of Washington refreshing ties with other nations outside its go-to circle of like-minded allies – such as Cambodia and Laos

Topic |   US-Asean relations
Dewey SimResty Woro Yuniar
Dewey Sim in Singaporeand Resty Woro Yuniar in Indonesia

Updated: 9:14am, 13 Dec, 2021

