US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on Tuesday at the University of Indonesia in Jakarta. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Blinken takes aim at China’s ‘aggressive actions’, says US protecting all countries’ rights in Indonesia speech
- In a speech at the University of Indonesia, Washington’s top diplomat accused Beijing of distorting open markets, claiming open seas and weaponising trade
- Vowing to forge stronger economic and security ties with the Indo-Pacific, he said the US would continue to ‘push back’ against China’s behaviour in the region
Topic | Indonesia
