US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on Tuesday at the University of Indonesia in Jakarta. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Indonesia
Blinken takes aim at China’s ‘aggressive actions’, says US protecting all countries’ rights in Indonesia speech

  • In a speech at the University of Indonesia, Washington’s top diplomat accused Beijing of distorting open markets, claiming open seas and weaponising trade
  • Vowing to forge stronger economic and security ties with the Indo-Pacific, he said the US would continue to ‘push back’ against China’s behaviour in the region

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar in Jakarta

Updated: 2:53pm, 14 Dec, 2021

