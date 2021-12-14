South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Parliament House in Canberra on December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s rare earths, defence deals with Australia ‘not aimed at China’, analysts say
- President Moon has signed a string of deals in Australia, where he is on a state visit that local media have painted as being aimed at China
- But observers say the trip is more likely a chance for both to ‘rediscover the other as a partner of strategic significance’ amid climate change, a turbulent international order and global supply chain instability
