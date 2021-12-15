Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, has been vocal on Taiwan in recent weeks. Photo: DPA
Why is Shinzo Abe stirring the Japan-China pot with remarks about ‘suicidal’ attack on Taiwan?
- Two warnings about Chinese military action by the former PM in as many weeks may be aimed both at Beijing and Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party: analysts
- Some say Abe is now free to say what he was thinking all along as leader. Others suggest he is trying to box in PM Fumio Kishida, who is perceived as ‘pro-China’
Topic | China-Japan relations
