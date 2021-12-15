US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on December 15, 2021. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on December 15, 2021. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP
Asean
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US and Asean will keep up pressure on Myanmar, Blinken says in Malaysia

  • Malaysia has been calling for Asean to take a harder stance on junta chief Min Aung Hlaing to ensure he complies with a ‘five-point consensus’ peace plan
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a Southeast Asia tour, said nothing was off the table, including sanctions on oil and gas revenues

Topic |   Asean
Hadi AzmiBhavan Jaipragas
Hadi Azmi and Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 3:42pm, 15 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on December 15, 2021. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on December 15, 2021. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE