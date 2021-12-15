Singapore’s Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh. Photo: The Workers’ Party
Singapore’s Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh. Photo: The Workers’ Party
Can Singapore’s opposition Workers’ Party ride out scandal of its lying lawmaker Raeesah Khan?

  • Saga surrounding Raeesah has not stopped with her resignation as an MP, but snowballed. Now it is threatening to drag down Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh too
  • As a parliamentary committee probes the WP’s handling of the matter, some warn of an ‘existential crisis’. Others caution the PAP against ‘victor’s justice’

Bhavan JaipragasDewey Sim
Bhavan Jaipragas in Hong Kongand Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:09pm, 15 Dec, 2021

