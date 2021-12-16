Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As Covid-19 case hits Blinken trip, Myanmar may offer path for closer US-Thailand ties

  • While Thailand is the US’ oldest treaty ally in Asia, ties between both have been rocky since the coup in 2014, after which Bangkok has grown closer to Beijing
  • But analysts said there were still avenues of US-Thai cooperation on regional issues, including securing the border and working to pressure Myanmar’s junta

Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 3:41pm, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE