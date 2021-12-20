India has deployed thousands of troops along its disputed Himalayan border with China. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: as crisis drags on, are Beijing and New Delhi digging in for permanent militarisation of LAC?

  • Both militaries have been locked in a stand-off for 19 months after several rounds of talks to resolve the border row
  • China and India have also scaled up infrastructure and troops along the disputed frontier which analysts say could be long-lasting and lead to rise in clashes

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kunal Purohit
Updated: 11:09am, 20 Dec, 2021

