China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi pictured with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan at a meeting in May. Photo: Xinhua
Why China’s belt and road plans for Central Asia are changing
- Amid demands for more jobs, exports and skills training, Beijing is helping Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to industrialise
- Analysts said China was focused on keeping Central Asian governments happy as the US and Russia look to increase their own power and influence in the region
