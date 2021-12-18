Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Omayyad Square, Damascus. Photo: AP
Are Arab moves in Syria paving the way for a greater China presence?
- Gas and electricity deals struck by Jordan, Egypt and the UAE with the Bashar al-Assad regime suggest a loss of faith in US reliability, analysts say
- But there is little sign of large investment from Gulf states, and with Syria badly in need of reconstruction that ‘leaves the field open for China’
Topic | Syrian conflict
Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Omayyad Square, Damascus. Photo: AP