US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Southeast Asia drove home Washington’s seriousness about engaging the region. Photo: AP
US comes a-courting in Asean as it pressures Beijing. What will it achieve?

  • While Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit helped to rebuild ties after Donald Trump, he offered few details on Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy
  • Analysts expect the renewed interest in Southeast Asia to continue into the new year amid growing US-China rivalry, but many want to see more actions, not words

Maria Siow
Updated: 7:46am, 18 Dec, 2021

