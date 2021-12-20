Rahm Emanuel speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in October over his nomination as US ambassador to Japan. Photo: AP
Tokyo-bound US envoy Rahm Emanuel draws mixed feelings in Japan for brash style, views on Chicago stint

  • The former Chicago mayor pledged to boost unity between the US, Japan and South Korea and confront efforts by China and North Korea to divide them
  • But Emanuel’s brash style and lack of foreign policy experience have raised questions about his ability to carry out diplomacy at the highest levels

Julian Ryall
dpa and Julian Ryall

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Dec, 2021

