Rahm Emanuel speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in October over his nomination as US ambassador to Japan. Photo: AP
Tokyo-bound US envoy Rahm Emanuel draws mixed feelings in Japan for brash style, views on Chicago stint
- The former Chicago mayor pledged to boost unity between the US, Japan and South Korea and confront efforts by China and North Korea to divide them
- But Emanuel’s brash style and lack of foreign policy experience have raised questions about his ability to carry out diplomacy at the highest levels
Topic | Japan
Rahm Emanuel speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in October over his nomination as US ambassador to Japan. Photo: AP