The 3,600-ton German frigate Bayern is in Singapore after sailing through the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany plans to step up Asian deployments after warship’s South China Sea foray
- Speaking in Singapore, German navy chief Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach described the Bayern’s dispatch to the South China Sea as ‘just a teaser’
- Berlin says its main interest in the region is to uphold the rules-based order amid ‘unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea’
Topic | South China Sea
