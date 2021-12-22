Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing seen attending an international security conference held in Russia in June. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar’s journalists detained, beaten, killed as junta tightens grip

  • Independent journalists who remained in the country post-coup have been forced underground by arbitrary detentions, beatings and other violence
  • Interviews by This Week In Asia uncovered a growing chasm between what independent outlets are trying to report and state media’s propagation of falsehoods

Min Ye Kyaw
Updated: 11:00am, 22 Dec, 2021

