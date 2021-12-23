North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told the outgoing Chinese ambassador that he is ‘satisfied’ that the friendship with Beijing has grown. Photo: AFP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un praises outgoing Chinese ambassador for ‘fresh heyday’ in ties
- Ambassador Li Jinjun is returning to Beijing after nearly seven years, with new envoy Wang Yajun’s arrival apparently delayed by the coronavirus pandemic
- Analysts say friendly relations between Beijing and Pyongyang are helpful for maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.
