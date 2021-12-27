Japanese vessel JS Oumi and the American USS Dewey during a bilateral exercise in the East China Sea in November. Photo: JMSDF/Twitter
Japanese vessel JS Oumi and the American USS Dewey during a bilateral exercise in the East China Sea in November. Photo: JMSDF/Twitter
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan simulated ‘foreign’ invasion of Diaoyu Islands in East China Sea with drill involving Self-Defence Forces, coastguard and police

  • Tokyo initially said the drill in Nagasaki prefecture on November 20 was ‘not intended for a specific island or a country’
  • But government sources said the island used resembled one of the Diaoyu/Senkaku islets, which are controlled by Japan but claimed by China

Topic |   Japan
KyodoJulian Ryall
Kyodo and Julian Ryall

Updated: 4:45pm, 27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese vessel JS Oumi and the American USS Dewey during a bilateral exercise in the East China Sea in November. Photo: JMSDF/Twitter
Japanese vessel JS Oumi and the American USS Dewey during a bilateral exercise in the East China Sea in November. Photo: JMSDF/Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE