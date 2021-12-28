Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi. Photo: Bloomberg
India, Russia ties see a revival as China, Afghanistan and Central Asia dominate bilateral agenda
- The release of a paper on stepping up defence cooperation in Central Asia and a recent Putin-Modi summit have given a fresh impetus to Moscow-New Delhi relations
- Analysts said concerns over a shaky Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and a shared unease about China’s growing influence in the region have pulled both sides closer
