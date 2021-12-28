Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi. Photo: Bloomberg
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi. Photo: Bloomberg
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India, Russia ties see a revival as China, Afghanistan and Central Asia dominate bilateral agenda

  • The release of a paper on stepping up defence cooperation in Central Asia and a recent Putin-Modi summit have given a fresh impetus to Moscow-New Delhi relations
  • Analysts said concerns over a shaky Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and a shared unease about China’s growing influence in the region have pulled both sides closer

Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 11:27pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi. Photo: Bloomberg
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE