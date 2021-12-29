Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad launches his book in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad launches his book in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Mahathir vs Najib: new memoirs add more thrill to Malaysian politics, lift lid on power struggles

  • The revelations in ‘Chasing Hope, The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia’ suggest the two-time PM’s political duel with his staunch rival is not over yet
  • The book, which details the country’s past two years of political turmoil, is among a slew of titles including one by Najib’s brother to hit the shelves recently

Topic |   Malaysia
Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 9:44am, 29 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad launches his book in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad launches his book in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE