Yoon Seok-youl from South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party delivers a speech after being chosen as his party’s candidate in November. Photo: AFP
South Korea presidential hopeful blames Moon’s ‘pro-Beijing’ policies for fuelling bad blood between neighbours
- Former prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl said Moon Jae-in tried and failed ‘to play the role of mediator’ between China and the US, fuelling negative sentiment
- The People Power Party candidate has vowed to align Seoul more closely to Washington and Tokyo if he wins South Korea’s presidential election in March
