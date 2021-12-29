Yoon Seok-youl from South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party delivers a speech after being chosen as his party’s candidate in November. Photo: AFP
Yoon Seok-youl from South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party delivers a speech after being chosen as his party’s candidate in November. Photo: AFP
South Korea presidential hopeful blames Moon’s ‘pro-Beijing’ policies for fuelling bad blood between neighbours

  • Former prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl said Moon Jae-in tried and failed ‘to play the role of mediator’ between China and the US, fuelling negative sentiment
  • The People Power Party candidate has vowed to align Seoul more closely to Washington and Tokyo if he wins South Korea’s presidential election in March

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 1:46pm, 29 Dec, 2021

