The UAE said ‘technical requirements’ led to the reassessment of its plan to buy F-35 jets from the US. File photo: AFP
Analysis |
Was there a China factor in UAE’s scuttling of F-35 jet deal with US?
- Analysts are speculating that Abu Dhabi’s move to freeze talks over a US$23.4 billion arms deal reveals a rift in US-UAE ties
- The Biden administration wants Abu Dhabi to exclude Huawei from its 5G network, while US intelligence officials believe the Chinese military is building an installation at Port Khalifa
Topic | US-China relations
