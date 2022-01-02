The UAE said ‘technical requirements’ led to the reassessment of its plan to buy F-35 jets from the US. File photo: AFP
Analysis |
Was there a China factor in UAE’s scuttling of F-35 jet deal with US?

  • Analysts are speculating that Abu Dhabi’s move to freeze talks over a US$23.4 billion arms deal reveals a rift in US-UAE ties
  • The Biden administration wants Abu Dhabi to exclude Huawei from its 5G network, while US intelligence officials believe the Chinese military is building an installation at Port Khalifa

Topic |   US-China relations
Tom Hussain
Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Jan, 2022

