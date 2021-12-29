The Philippine navy is currently undergoing a modernisation drive. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Philippine navy is currently undergoing a modernisation drive. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippine navy seeks ‘dream fleet’ in South China Sea, buys two South Korean warships to ramp up maritime defences

  • The navy hopes the corvettes worth US$556 million will boost its maritime strength in the resource-rich waterways where Manila faces a dispute with Beijing
  • The acquisition is part of the country’s effort to modernise its navy which is largely dependent on allies to counter China’s maritime assertiveness

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:04pm, 29 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Philippine navy is currently undergoing a modernisation drive. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Philippine navy is currently undergoing a modernisation drive. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE