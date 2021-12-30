Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak addresses the World Chinese Economic Forum on Monday in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Photo: Bloomberg
Najib Razak’s speech at Beijing-backed World Chinese Economic Forum sparks criticism in Malaysia

  • An ex-diplomat called the presence of Najib, convicted over his role in the plunder of the 1MDB state fund, at the event a ‘calculated insult to our nation’s honour’
  • The 68-year-old’s backers said the invite was sent out before the conviction was upheld and analysts said the organisers may have tried to use the forum to ‘resurrect his political image’

Amy Chew
Updated: 9:57am, 30 Dec, 2021

