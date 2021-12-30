Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak addresses the World Chinese Economic Forum on Monday in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Photo: Bloomberg
Najib Razak’s speech at Beijing-backed World Chinese Economic Forum sparks criticism in Malaysia
- An ex-diplomat called the presence of Najib, convicted over his role in the plunder of the 1MDB state fund, at the event a ‘calculated insult to our nation’s honour’
- The 68-year-old’s backers said the invite was sent out before the conviction was upheld and analysts said the organisers may have tried to use the forum to ‘resurrect his political image’
Topic | Malaysia
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak addresses the World Chinese Economic Forum on Monday in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Photo: Bloomberg