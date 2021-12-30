Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party. Photo: EPA
South Korea doesn’t need to pick between US and China, says presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung

  • Ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung says Seoul shouldn’t be compelled to take sides in accordance with ‘someone else’s national interests’
  • Lee is polling ahead of opposition candidate Yoon Seok-youl, who has vowed to align South Korea more closely to Washington and Tokyo if he wins

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 1:06pm, 30 Dec, 2021

