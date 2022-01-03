A Japanese soldier trains during a joint military drill with French and US forces in May. Photo: Reuters
Japan steps up diplomatic, military engagement in Pacific islands amid mounting US-China rivalry
- Tokyo plans to open a new embassy in Kiribati, one of Beijing’s newest Pacific allies, and has increased military cooperation with French forces in the region
- Observers say Japan is worried about the region’s balance of power, as more Pacific nations have thrown their diplomatic support behind Beijing in recent years
