Japan steps up diplomatic, military engagement in Pacific islands amid mounting US-China rivalry

  • Tokyo plans to open a new embassy in Kiribati, one of Beijing’s newest Pacific allies, and has increased military cooperation with French forces in the region
  • Observers say Japan is worried about the region’s balance of power, as more Pacific nations have thrown their diplomatic support behind Beijing in recent years

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 5:31pm, 3 Jan, 2022

