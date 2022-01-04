The Japan coastguard conducts an exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force on December 22 in the east of Izu-Oshima Island.
Japan boosts coastguard fleet to counter increasing Chinese patrols near disputed Diaoyu Islands
- Japanese coastguard is to get 10 new patrol vessels by the end of the decade in a development that is likely to increase tensions with Beijing
- The move comes amid Japanese claims that Chinese ships are increasingly entering waters around the disputed East China Sea islands, with 34 ‘intrusions’ last year
Topic | Defence
The Japan coastguard conducts an exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force on December 22 in the east of Izu-Oshima Island.