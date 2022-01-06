Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida and Australia’s PM Scott Morrison, seen on screen, show off signed documents during a virtual summit to sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement. Photo: AP
Australia-Japan treaty could ‘ease US military burden’ in Indo-Pacific amid China’s rise
- The Reciprocal Access Agreement is the first of its kind Japan has struck with another nation since it signed the Status of Forces Agreement with the US over 60 years ago
- Observers say it could also set a ‘template’ for countries such as Britain to establish a presence in the region, and also help to keep the US engaged in the region
Topic | Japan
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida and Australia’s PM Scott Morrison, seen on screen, show off signed documents during a virtual summit to sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement. Photo: AP