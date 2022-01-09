Smoke and flames billow from vehicles in Hpruso on December 24. Myanmar government troops rounded up and shot more than 30 villagers and set their bodies on fire, witnesses said. Photo: Karenni Nationalities Defence Force via AP
Bound, gagged, shot: Myanmar’s military massacre women, children, charity workers as activists call for arms embargo against junta
- 35 charred bodies found in Kayah State last month were killed in the ‘most inhumane manner I have seen in my life’, said a doctor who conducted the autopsies
- Aid agencies lament world powers’ ‘out of sight, out of mind’ approach, including the US and China, to reports of grisly mass killings and other atrocities
Topic | Myanmar
Smoke and flames billow from vehicles in Hpruso on December 24. Myanmar government troops rounded up and shot more than 30 villagers and set their bodies on fire, witnesses said. Photo: Karenni Nationalities Defence Force via AP