Presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl, the candidate for South Korea’s People Power Party, made what some saw as a veiled reference to the #myulgong hashtag. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea politicians pile in after billionaire’s ‘crush commies’ campaign goes viral on social media

  • A slew of conservative voices have used the hashtag #myulgong since a retail magnate stirred controversy with the phrase, which dates back to the Korean war
  • Presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl has even chimed in, with an enigmatic phrase some suspect stands for ‘destroy President Moon, annihilate communists’

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 2:09pm, 10 Jan, 2022

