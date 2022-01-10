Presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl, the candidate for South Korea’s People Power Party, made what some saw as a veiled reference to the #myulgong hashtag. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea politicians pile in after billionaire’s ‘crush commies’ campaign goes viral on social media
- A slew of conservative voices have used the hashtag #myulgong since a retail magnate stirred controversy with the phrase, which dates back to the Korean war
- Presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl has even chimed in, with an enigmatic phrase some suspect stands for ‘destroy President Moon, annihilate communists’
Topic | South Korea
