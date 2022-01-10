Malaysia’s anti-graft chief Azam Baki in an advert by the MACC. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission digs in heels as opposition slams ‘inaction’ over Azam Baki’s share-trading saga
- Deputies at country’s top graft-buster have backed their boss, saying whistle-blower’s claims that he engaged in improper share trading are politically motivated
- The opposition Pakatan Harapan has accused the officers of prejudicing the probe and PM Ismail Sabri of inaction. Satirists, meanwhile, are having a field day
Topic | Malaysia
