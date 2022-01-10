Malaysia’s anti-graft chief Azam Baki in an advert by the MACC. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia’s anti-graft chief Azam Baki in an advert by the MACC. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission digs in heels as opposition slams ‘inaction’ over Azam Baki’s share-trading saga

  • Deputies at country’s top graft-buster have backed their boss, saying whistle-blower’s claims that he engaged in improper share trading are politically motivated
  • The opposition Pakatan Harapan has accused the officers of prejudicing the probe and PM Ismail Sabri of inaction. Satirists, meanwhile, are having a field day

Topic |   Malaysia
Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 9:30pm, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s anti-graft chief Azam Baki in an advert by the MACC. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia’s anti-graft chief Azam Baki in an advert by the MACC. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE