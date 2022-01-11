An American prototype of a railgun, the 32-MJ. Japan plans to build a railgun of its own. Photo: Handout
Japan targets Chinese, North Korean hypersonic missiles with US$56 million railgun plan
- Advanced anti-missile system would be able to fire rounds at over 2,000 metres per second, offering protection against nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapons
- Development is seen as a countermeasure made ‘out of desperation’ against the advances made by Beijing and Pyongyang
Topic | Defence
