The Novak Djokovic saga is open to political spin. Photo: Reuters
Could Djokovic’s Australian Open saga swing the federal election?

  • With Omicron cases surging, PM Scott Morrison faces a dilemma: allow ‘Novax’ to remain and be seen as soft on borders; or throw him out and be seen as a ‘joke’
  • People might have been more forgiving of a Federer, but Djokovic’s anti-vax sentiment has alienated many Australians amid growing support for jabs

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 1:54pm, 12 Jan, 2022

