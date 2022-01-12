One of the vessels involved in the patrols is believed to have been a Hyuga-class helicopter carrier. Photo: AP
One of the vessels involved in the patrols is believed to have been a Hyuga-class helicopter carrier. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Japanese warships sailed near Chinese-controlled reefs in Spratly Islands ‘to pressure’ Beijing

  • Vessels from the Maritime Self-Defence Force entered the contiguous zone around disputed islands and reefs at least twice in past 10 months, local media claims
  • Voyages held ‘political meaning’, experts say, and were legal but might not have met the criteria of ‘freedom of navigation’ patrols

Julian Ryall
Updated: 5:30pm, 12 Jan, 2022

