Storage tanks at tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Japan is hoping to put the past behind it with a new push for nuclear power. Photo: EPA
Energy
This Week in Asia / Politics

US to partner Japan in push for next-generation nuclear technology

  • Tokyo hopes to put the Fukushima disaster in the past with a new partnership aimed at developing plutonium-burning fast reactors and advanced SMRs
  • Driving its nuclear ambitions are both a need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and secure domestic energy sources in case of a geopolitical crisis

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:00am, 13 Jan, 2022

