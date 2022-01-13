Storage tanks at tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Japan is hoping to put the past behind it with a new push for nuclear power. Photo: EPA
US to partner Japan in push for next-generation nuclear technology
- Tokyo hopes to put the Fukushima disaster in the past with a new partnership aimed at developing plutonium-burning fast reactors and advanced SMRs
- Driving its nuclear ambitions are both a need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and secure domestic energy sources in case of a geopolitical crisis
