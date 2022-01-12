Protesters against the coup in Myanmar face off with riot police in Naypyidaw. Photo: AP
Asean
Asean postpones foreign ministers’ meeting amid divide over Myanmar’s military rulers

  • Cambodia’s chairmanship of the Southeast Asian bloc is off to a rocky start as differences deepen over how to engage the junta in post-coup Myanmar
  • Phnom Penh puts reschedule of Siem Reap retreat down to clashing appointments – observers say ministers are protesting at Cambodia’s invite to Wunna Maung Lwin

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 8:03pm, 12 Jan, 2022

