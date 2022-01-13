Noeleen Heyzer, the United Nations’ newly appointed special envoy for Myanmar. Photo: Handout
Myanmar
Myanmar turmoil: UN envoy Noeleen Heyzer holds talks with Cambodia’s Hun Sen, calls on Asean to bring ‘humanitarian pause’ to violence

  • Newly appointed special envoy Noeleen Heyzer called for an end to the fighting in Myanmar so Asean’s ‘Five-Point Consensus’ peace road map can be implemented
  • The veteran official’s comments follow reports of intensified violence in Myanmar, and amid turmoil within the regional bloc over how to deal with the generals

Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 2:34pm, 13 Jan, 2022

