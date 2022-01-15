People buy kites bearing the image of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
India
Omicron won’t slow Modi’s election juggernaut as India’s strongman gears up for ‘must win’ polls

  • Elections in five states – including Uttar Pradesh, nation’s most populous – begin in February; four are controlled by Narendra Modi’s BJP party
  • Analysts see the ballots as a vital gauge of the Indian strongman’s popularity and success ahead of a general election in 2024

Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Jan, 2022

