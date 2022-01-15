Researchers at a lab in the University of Queensland. Photo: Handout via Xinhua
Researchers at a lab in the University of Queensland. Photo: Handout via Xinhua
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As Australia and Japan universities guard tech research, could China fears affect competitiveness?

  • Amid US-China tensions, Australian and Japanese universities are acting to prevent transfer of sensitive technologies by foreign researchers
  • But universities have to balance spying fears with healthy academic collaboration and staying competitive, analysts say

Topic |   Japan
Maria SiowErika Na
Maria Siow and Erika Na

Updated: 8:26am, 15 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers at a lab in the University of Queensland. Photo: Handout via Xinhua
Researchers at a lab in the University of Queensland. Photo: Handout via Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE