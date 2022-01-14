A Thai soldier patrols the streets of Yala province in the country’s restive south. Photo: AFP
Thai government, separatists say Malaysia-brokered peace talks progressing well

  • Thai officials and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional representatives met in Kuala Lumpur this week to seek common ground to end the conflict in the kingdom’s Deep South
  • The two sides also agreed on a substantive part of the agenda including issues such as language, education and culture for upcoming discussions

Hadi Azmi
Updated: 12:07pm, 14 Jan, 2022

