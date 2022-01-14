The BrahMos weapon system on show in New Delhi in January 2015. Photo: AFP
For India, Philippines’ BrahMos missile order is a win as LAC border dispute with China continues

  • New Delhi is also talking to Vietnam and Indonesia about buying the supersonic cruise missiles as part of its efforts to ramp up arms exports
  • India sees stronger defence ties with Asean and South China Sea claimant states as sending a signal to Beijing

Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 7:34pm, 14 Jan, 2022

