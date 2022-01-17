Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr is the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Photo: EPA
Philippine election body dismisses petition to bar Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr from presidential election
- Case was based on Marcos’ failure to file income tax returns while governor of Ilocos Norte, but Comelec rules this was ‘not a crime of moral turpitude’
- This is the second petition against Marcos to be thrown out. Five more are pending, one of them claiming he is an impostor and the real Bongbong died years ago
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr is the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Photo: EPA