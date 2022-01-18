A poster for a protest planned against Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief. Photo: Internet
A poster for a protest planned against Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief. Photo: Internet
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysians to protest after Securities Commission finds claims of improper stock trading by anti-corruption chief Azam Baki are ‘inconclusive’

  • Top graft-buster has dominated headlines for weeks since whistle-blower revealed he owned stocks worth more than the US$24,000 limit
  • Azam, who says his brother bought the shares, has escaped censure from the commission, but the news will only rile opponents planning to protest this weekend

Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan JaipragasHadi Azmi
Bhavan Jaipragas and Hadi Azmi

Updated: 4:53pm, 18 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A poster for a protest planned against Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief. Photo: Internet
A poster for a protest planned against Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief. Photo: Internet
READ FULL ARTICLE