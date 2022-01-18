A computer-generated image released by Nyoman Nuarta showing the design of Indonesia’s future presidential palace at its new capital in East Kalimantan. Photo: AFP
As Indonesia names its new US$34 billion capital ‘Nusantara’, historically minded critics say it’s ‘hard to see the idea’
- Lawmakers pass bill envisioning the new capital as a ‘world-class’ sustainable city and symbol of national identity that will drive the Indonesian economy
- The name, meaning ‘archipelago’ was chosen by President Widodo to underline diversity, but some point out it also has links to a once all-conquering empire
Topic | Indonesia
