Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during a press conference on Tuesday. He is one of four ministers, two from Japan and two from France, who will take part in “2 plus 2” talks between the two countries on security in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Kyodo
Japan, France to hold ‘2 plus 2’ security talks amid concerns over China’s growing Indo-Pacific influence
- Tokyo and Paris both have strategic interests in region including the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands and New Caledonia
- Analyst says talks send signal to Beijing that ‘like-minded countries are coming together, coordinating, for the stability of the region’
Topic | China-Japan relations
