Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Azam Baki. Photo: MACC
Malaysia’s ‘Azamgate’ escalates as Securities Commission contradicts anti-graft chief’s account of events
- Regulator shifts stance on its probe into stock-trading controversy, undermining Azam Baki’s claim that it was his brother who made purchases at centre of the saga
- While the commission says there was ‘no breach’ of the law, opponents view its latest statement as a ‘smoking gun’
Malaysia
